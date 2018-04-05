Cauvery stir, betting row threatens IPL in Chennai

Chennai : With the protests over the non-constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) intensifying in Tamil Nadu, fringe political parties and farmers’ associations have threatened to disrupt the Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be played at the M A Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on April 10. The home team Chennai Super Kings is making its come back this IPL season. Besides calls are being given to boycott the match hoping that the empty cricket stadium stands would draw the attention of the world to the Cauvery problem.

On Wednesday, representatives of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (a splinter of the PMK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and six other fringe parties petitioned the city police asking them not to give permission for the IPL match. Some like well-known TV anchor and musician James Vasanthan took to Twitter to urge people to boycott the match.

The Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder T Velmurugan and MMK leader Tamimum Ansari, who is a legislator, warned that their cadres would disrupt the match if it is held.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association however said it will go ahead with the match as planned with police protection.

High Court Moved

In another development, an IPS officer Sampath Kumar, who had deposed before the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee constituted to probe match fixing allegations in IPL 2013, moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the BCCI and others not to conduct the tournament without putting in place mechanisms to check betting and match fixing.

Sampath Kumar, who had investigated a betting scandal and was suspended (now reinstated), said he feared the betting and match fixing would take place now as no steps were taken by the BCCI to check the same. Hence, he prayed the court to restrain the BCCI and others from conducting the IPL matches “in the absence of precautionary, preventive and reformatory rules and infrastructure to prevent and ensure that sport fraud/ illegal betting/spot fixing/match fixing/gambling/ tampering and/or other forms of competitive financial exercise.”