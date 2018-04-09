Cauvery row: Rajinikanth, Kamal observe silent protest with actors

Chennai : Joining the ongoing state-wide protests, demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, actors Kamal Hassan and Vijay, along with other actors and film personalities, participated in a silent protest here.

The Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC), South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) and Distributors’ Association had announced that the silent protest would be held here in Valluvar Kottam area on Sunday, reports PTI.

Top actors, including SIAA president and actor Nasser, Film Producers’ Council president and actor Vishal, actors Dhanush and Sathyaraj, directors Shankar and Vikraman and actor-director S A Chandrasekar also participated in the protest.

The silent protest was also for demanding closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, against which the locals have been staging agitations, citing health reasons.