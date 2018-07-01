Cauvery row: Karnataka govt to appeal against SC’s verdict
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah skips crucial all-party meet
Agencies
Bengaluru : Backed by an all-party meet, the Karnataka government on Saturday decided to go in for an appeal in the Supreme Court against the setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
The all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue decided that two senior officials nominated by the state government as its representatives to the authority and the committee would participate in the July 2 meeting to present Karnataka’s views.
The meeting, called by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, also decided to raise the issue in Parliament, reports PTI.
“Our officials nominated by the government of Karnataka will be attending the meeting on July 2 and they will raise our issues and present our views to safeguard the interest of Karnataka and its farmers,” Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting.
“Our Parliament members have been requested and they have agreed in one voice, cutting across party lines, to raise the issue in Parliament,” he said.
He said the government has decided to go in for an appeal in the Supreme Court and they would be guided by legal luminaries Fali S Nariman and Mohan Katarki, the state advocate general.
“They will frame how and in what manner we approach the Supreme Court and in what context,” he added.
The all-party meeting was called to plan Karnataka’s next move after the Centre’s decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
The meeting, chaired by Kumaraswamy, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Sadanada Gowda, ministers in the state cabinet and several MPs and MLAs.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah did not attend the meet, and official sources said he had conveyed his inability to be present.
The Centre had on June 22 constituted a nine-member Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, comprising representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
JUST ARRIVED
- Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Rafel Nadal, Serena Williams; top 10 players you need to look out for
- Cricket’s Lost Talents! Ajay Ratra: Promising Indian wicketkeeper batsman who was out-classed by great MS Dhoni
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Croatia vs Denmark
- Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 things you might never have known about Indian Tarzan Hemant Birje
- From The President Is Missing to Trump’s America: 7 books that are making waves in the international literary market
EDITOR’S PICK
Indian rupee’s plunge to all-time low
The Indian rupee’s plunge to an all-time low of 69.09 against the US dollar, compared to the previous low of…
Punishing Pakistan for terror funding
Pakistan has been hovering on the fringes of being branded a terror state and why not considering that has been…
Trade war has a silver lining for India
Former Treasury Secretary of the United States, who is equivalent to our Finance Minister, Larry Summers has said that the…
BJP reminds people of ‘ek nishan, ek vidhan, ek pradhan’
Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 65th death anniversary last weekend served a dual purpose. Since Mookerjee died in Srinagar, his idealistic, but…
Maharashtra Plastic Ban: A welcome ban
The Maharashtra Government was late in banning the use of plastic but when it finally did, the people seemed to…