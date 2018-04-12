Chennai: Pro-Tamil outfits protesting over the Cauvery issue today showed black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived to formally inaugurate India’s mega defence exhibition, Defexpo, at Thiruvidanthai, about 40 km from here.

The Tamizhar Vazhvuirimai Kootamaippu (TVK), an umbrella outfit of pro-Tamil outfits, and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi is led by MLA M Thamimun Ansari were among the organisations that staged protests in the vicinity of the Chennai airport. Veteran film director Bharathiraja and film-maker Ameer held a demonstration at the airport premises, raising slogans.

Tamil Nadu: DMK floats a black balloon in Chennai with the slogan ‘Modi Go Back’, in protest against PM Modi’s visit #CauveryProtest pic.twitter.com/mSLoJ922aN — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018

Police dispersed some of the protesters and detained others. In view of the protests, traffic snarls were witnessed around the airport and in its surrounding areas. Black flags were hoisted atop the residences of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, party working president M K Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and other leaders, in protest against Modi’s visit and for not forming the Cauvery Management Board.

In Erode district, DMK workers released black balloons and about 50 workers were detained. Some opposition parties and pro-Tamil outfits had yesterday said they would hold black flag protest against Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu.