Caught on Cam: BJP leader, son thrash toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh

— By Asia News International | Mar 02, 2018 08:17 am
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Kanpur Dehat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rahuldev Agnihotri and his son thrashed a toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Akbarpur city.

The incident took place on February 28, after Agnihotri was trying to cross the toll without paying and the employee did not let their vehicle pass through. In the CCTV footage one can see, Agnihotri and his son forcefully entering the plaza and slapping the employee.

Further details on this issue are awaited. In a similar incident months ago, Vijay Charel, husband of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, was caught thrashing a toll plaza employee in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. Vijay is the husband of Sangeeta Charel, the BJP MLA from Sailana constituency.

