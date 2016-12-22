Cash levy on bank, ATM withdrawals?

NEW DELHI : The Finance Ministry is contemplating to impose 0.5 to 2 per cent levy on the cash withdrawals from banks and ATMs beyond a certain limit to prevent the people from switching back to cash transactions.

The NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog, the government body formed two years ago to advice on the policy matters superseding the Planning Commission, is believed to have cleared the finance ministry’s proposal to compel the people to go for the digital transactions.

The proposal envisages that anyone drawing more than Rs 15,000 from the ATM or more than Rs 50,000 in a day from the savings account will have to pay the small levy in the form of the service charges, maintenance charges, payment or withdrawal fee.

Cash deals: The finance ministry sources said another proposal is being pursued to totally ban any cash transaction beyond Rs 3 lakh and allow anyone to keep more than Rs 15 lakh in cash only on the special permission.

They said the government is concerned over the likely heavy rush to withdraw money after December 30 when the caps on the ATM withdrawal of Rs 2500 per day and withdrawal of maximum Rs 24,000 in a week from the bank accounts will come to an end.

Pay more on cash purchase: The sources said yet another proposal is to levy a similar tax on the purchases using cash beyond a certain limit. Traders will be asked to levy an additional charge of 2% from anyone buying the goods on cash that will be waived only if the payment is made digitally or through cheque.

No extra beyond NEFT rate: In a related department, the Department of Financial Services on Wednesday directed the public sector banks not to charge fees up to March 31 for transactions settled on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in excess of rates charged for National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) for transactions above Rs 1000.