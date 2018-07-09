Cash, jewellery stolen from Chidu’s home

Chennai: Cash and jewellery worth around Rs 250,000 were reported stolen from former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s residence here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the theft was noticed by Chidambaram’s wife Nalini Chidambaram on Saturday night on her return to home when she noticed that one cupboard was open and cash and jewellery kept there missing. Cash to the tune of about Rs 150,000, jewellery worth about Rs 100,000 and some silk sarees were stolen.

A police complaint was filed and on checking the closed circuit camera footage, two maids were seen entering the house. Police said the theft would have happened about 10 days ago when the Chidambarams were not in the city.

On confirming the involvement of their maids in the theft, the Chidambarams have made a request to withdraw the complaint.