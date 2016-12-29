Cases of trains going off track up this year: Rlys

New Delhi: The railways, on Wednesday, admitted that derailment cases have shown a “slight increase” since April this year as compared to the corresponding period in 2015 while noting that steps are being taken to strengthen rail infrastructure to achieve zero accident target.

“We have been able to reduce the number of accidents at unmanned level crossings though there is a slight increase in the derailment cases this year,” Railway Board Member (Traffic) Mohd Jamshed said.

The railways witnessed two derailment cases in two months near Kanpur. While the November derailment claimed 150 lives, yesterday’s incident involving Ajmer-Sealdah Express caused injuries to more than 50 passengers with no report of casualty.

According to railways data, there have been 67 derailment cases this year since April while it was 52 in the corresponding period last year. Asked whether safety upgradation drive has been hit due to the absence of a special safety fund, Jamshed replied in the negative and said strengthening of rail infrastructure has been budgeted adequately. “Rs 7,500 crore has been allocated in the Rail Budget for track renewal and strengthening of bridges. But there is a need for a separate rail safety fund,” he said.

On the possible reasons for yesterday’s derailment, he said it will be known only after the inquiry report. —PTI