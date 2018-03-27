Case filed against 21-yr-old youth for ‘molesting’ minor girl

Odisha: A case has been registered against a 21-year-old youth for allegedly molesting a minor girl, who turned down his love proposal, at Jenapur village of Odisha’s Jajpur district, the police has said.

The accused, Basanta Dalei alias Ganja, is on the run and the police are making efforts to trace him, said Susanta Kumar Das, the inspector-in-charge of Jenapur police station.

“We have filed an FIR under IPC sections 354 (assault or using criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the accused, a resident of local Baramanduli village of the district,” he said.

In the complaint, the girl’s family members said that the incident took place on Saturday when she was cycling her way back from the college after appearing for an examination, Das explained, adding that the matter was reported to police a day later.

“Dalei came on a motorcycle and stopped the girl near Jenapur Railway station to propose to her. When the girl refused to accept his proposal, he molested and assaulted her,” Das said quoting the FIR.