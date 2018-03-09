Case against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over  ‘provocative’ remarks on Ayodhya issue

Hyderabad : Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was on Thursday booked by the city police following a complaint against him for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community by giving “provocative” statements on the Ayodhya issue.

“The complaint against the spiritual guru, who has been trying for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation, was filed by Salahuddin Affan, secretary of the city-based Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS),” Moghalpura police station Inspector R Devendar said, reports PTI.

In the complaint, Affan claimed Ravi Shankar gave “provocative” statements against the Muslim community over the Ayodhya row with an intention to hurt religious feelings and beliefs of its members, he said.

The complainant alleged that the 61-year-old spiritual leader had stated that “if the court rules against a temple (in Ayodhya), there will be bloodshed in the country and India will have a Syria- like situation”.

This statement was given with an intention to disturb communal harmony in the country, Affan said.

However, the spiritual guru had on March 6 clarified that he had cited Syria just as an example.