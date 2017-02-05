Capt confident of Cong clean sweep in Punjab

The people of Punjab want the experience and expertise of Congress to get the state back on the rails of progress and development, says Amarinder

Patiala : Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Saturday termed the Assembly polls as a “vote for stability versus communalism and radicalism” and exuded confidence of a clean sweep in the state, including the Malwa region, which poll pundits had been terming as an AAP stronghold.

The chief ministerial candidate of Congress who exercised his franchise at Government College for Women here, promised to usher in the “much-needed new dawn (navan savera)” in the state.

Terming the elections as a vote for peace, communal harmony and stability, he claimed, “The people have voted for stability versus communal and radical politics.” The people of Punjab want the experience and expertise of Congress to get the state back on the rails of progress and development, Amarinder claimed.

He dismissed any threat from either SAD, which had “ripped apart the state’s social, religious and economic fabric” in the last 10 years, or AAP, whose “popularity graph has declined drastically” in the last two to three years with the “exposure of their misdeeds and failures”.

People have not forgotten Badals’ attempts to “polarize them on communal lines” through sacrilege incidents, Amarinder claimed, and also ruled out competition from AAP claiming that the purported popularity of Arvind Kejriwal’s party is nothing more than a “creation of the media”.

“AAP’s euphoric entry” in Punjab during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls was the result of the hype over its agitation in Delhi, which had found resonance in Punjab’s frustrated youth. The hype has since faded and the party had lost its appeal completely,” he claimed.–PTI