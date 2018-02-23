Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meets Sushma Swaraj, discusses India-Canada ties

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday held a “warm” meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj in the national capital. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed that the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and deepen the bilateral India-Canada partnership.

“Picture speaks for itself! EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a warm meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau and discussed ways to strengthen and deepen our partnership,” Kumar tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Trudeau inspected a guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, after which, the Canadian Prime Minister along with his family paid tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Trudeau, along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. The two leaders will hold talks later in the day on further strengthening India-Canada bilateral relations.

The bilateral talks will focus on trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, climate change and education. Delegation level talks will also be held, with a number of agreements expected to be signed in several areas. The Canadian Prime Minister, who is on a week-long State visit, arrived in Delhi on Thursday.

Trudeau attended a reception dinner at Canadian High Commission in the national capital, wherein he expressed that it’s an absolute pleasure for him to be here in India. Sharing his experiences about his trip so far, Trudeau said this trip for him, on a personal level, has been about discovering India, sharing it, learning about it and sharing it with his kids.