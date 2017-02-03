Campaign ends for Assembly polls in Punjab, Goa; voting on Saturday February 4

New Delhi: Campaigning for Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa ended on Thursday. Both the states go to poll on Saturday. Votes will be counted on Mar 11.

Both Punjab and Goa are tied in a three-cornered contest between the ruling front led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party.

In Punjab, the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance is facing a tough contest from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. In Goa, too, the ruling party BJP is facing the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the triangular contest. Also, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which walked out of the ruling alliance in Goa, has fielded candidates in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Goa Suraksha Manch. In Punjab, the Congress has fielded candidates on all 117 seats, while the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP have fielded candidates in 94 and 23 seats, respectively. The new entrant AAP has fielded candidates on 110 seats and its ally Lok Insaaf Party has fielded candidates for seven seats.

In Goa the Congress has fielded 37 candidates and has left three seats for its ally Goa Forward party. The BJP is contesting 36 seats and is supporting independent candidates on the remaining four seats.

The AAP is contesting 39 seats. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party will contest 22 seats, its ally Goa Suraksha Manch will contest 5, and the Shiv Sena will contest on 3 seats and support independent candidates on few other seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, state chief minister Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal campaigned for the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance across Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the chief campaigner for the Aam Aadmi Party seeking votes on the issue of high-level corruption and the issue of drug abuse, the Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and its chief ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh, who were subsequently joined by cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Siddhu, campaigned intensively for the Congress, highlighting corruption and drug-abuse issue. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar were the chief campaigners for the BJP in Goa. Kejriwal was the main campaigner for the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Election Commission has already issued detailed guidelines to ensure prohibition 48 hours before the end of the Assembly polls in the state. The poll panel has also imposed a complete ban on broadcasting election related material.