Calling Rahul jehadi-Maoist sympathiser is absurd: Chidu

New Delhi : Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday dismissed Union Minister Arjun Jaitley’s allegation that Kashmiri Jehadis and Maoists have earned sympathy of Rahul Gandhi as “laughable and absurd” as the Congress is stoutly opposed to the two groups.

“Who can forget that Congress practically lost its entire leadership in Chhattisgarh to Maoist violence,” he asked in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said: “Under UPA, the government fought the Jehadis in J&K and brought down the level of violence substantially.”

Chidambaram was reacting to Jaitley’s article on Friday accusing the terrorists in Kashmir and Maoists of the human rights violations, asserting not to call the government’s efforts to establish “rule of law” in the Kashmir valley as “muscular policy.”

It was in this context that Jaitley said how the Jehadis and Maoists earned Rahul’s sympathy from their propaganda despite the Congress “historically and ideologically” opposed to these groups.