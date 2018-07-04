Calcutta University declares results of BCom Part 3 Exam 2018, check results at wbresults.nic.in

The University of Calcutta, popularly known as Calcutta University has declared the results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part 3 (Honours) Examination 2018 on Tuesday. Students who have appeared for the examination can their results from University’s official website wbresults.nic.in. The results of BCom part I (honours and major) examination were also released on January 17 that for BA, BSc part 1 exams were declared on January 25 by the university.

Steps to check Calcutta University BCom Part 3 Exam Results 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website – http://wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link – ‘BCom Part 3 (Honours) Examination, 2018’, Results Published on 3rd July 2018

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference