Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiPlaneCrash
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Calcutta University declares results of BCom Part 3 Exam 2018, check results at wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University declares results of BCom Part 3 Exam 2018, check results at wbresults.nic.in

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 04, 2018 08:54 am
FOLLOW US:

maharashtra, ssc results 2018, Maharashtra SSC Result 2018, SSC results, Class X results, FYJC admissions

The University of Calcutta, popularly known as Calcutta University has declared the results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part 3 (Honours) Examination 2018 on Tuesday. Students who have appeared for the examination can their results from University’s official website wbresults.nic.in. The results of BCom part I (honours and major) examination were also released on January 17 that for BA, BSc part 1 exams were declared on January 25 by the university.

Steps to check Calcutta University BCom Part 3 Exam Results 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website – http://wbresults.nic.in


Step 2: Click on link – ‘BCom Part 3 (Honours) Examination, 2018’, Results Published on 3rd July 2018

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK