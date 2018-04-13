Calcutta High Court stays West Bengal panchayat polls, Oppn welcomes order

Kolkata : The Calcutta HC on Thursday stayed the panchayat elections in West Bengal, expressing displeasure over the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to cancel its own order extending the nomination process by a day.

Opposition parties in the state termed the high court order as a “victory of democracy over dictatorship” and sought the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee, alleging widespread violence during filing of nominations.

Rejecting the SEC’s contention that the writ petition of the BJP was not maintainable, the court held that the state poll panel is endowed with powers relating to holding of the elections, but in case of any digression, it needs to be corrected by the court of law, reports PTI. Passing the order on the petition, Justice Subrata Talukdar stayed till further orders the ongoing panchayat election process in the state.