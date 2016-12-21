Cabinet approved doubling of of 172.64 km long Rajpura-Bathinda railway line

New Delhi: Aiming at decongesting the strategically important route connecting the western border, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved doubling of Rajpura-Bhatinda railway line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,251.25 crore.

The completion cost of the 172.64 km long railway line is expected to be Rs 1,465.59 cr in five years.

The present utilisation of this section is nearly 100 per cent. Enhancement of capacity of power plants and planned freight terminals will generate additional freight traffic on this route.

The CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the doubling project which is expected to ease the traffic bottlenecks and will bring more revenue to Indian Railways by capacity enhancement of the route, according to a release.

The districts of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda are expected to be benefitted through the project.

The Rajpura-Bathinda section falls in Ambala Division of Northern Railway.

At present traffic utilisation of the section is nearing saturation. This line is strategically important as several military specials are routed on this line connecting the Western border. The main objective for doubling between Rajpura-Bathinda is to remove capacity constraint and to cater for future growth of traffic on the important route of Railways.