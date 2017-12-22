Bypolls end peacefully in TN, WB, Arunachal, UP

Chennai : The RK Nagar bypoll on Thursday witnessed a record 77.68% voter turnout with polling to the constituency, which was represented by the late J. Jayalalithaa, passing off peacfully amid tight security.

Election officials here said there may be some variation in the figure after taking into consideration the

polling percentage at some booths where voting went on beyond 5 pm.

In West Bengal, an estimated 84.5 per cent votes were cast in Thursday’s by-election to Sabang assembly constituency, where ruling TMC is locked in a high voltage fight with BJP and the CPI-M.

According to the Election Commission sources about 84.5 per cent votes were recorded at the end of polls which passed off peacefully.

Polling in the constituency was held amid tight security with eight companies of central forces deployed.

Meanwhile, an estimated 68.5 per cent votes were cast in Thursday’s by-poll for Pakke-Kessang and Likabali constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

Pakke-Kessang recorded 86 per cent polling, while Likabali constituency recorded 51 per cent, Joint Chief Electoral officer D J Bhattacharjee informed.

In Uttar Pradesh, braving cold weather, nearly 53 per cent of the total 3.21 lakh electorate on Thursday cast their votes in the Assembly byelection in Sikandra of bandit Phoolan Devi fame.