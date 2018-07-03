Burari suicide case: Pipes at Bhatia residency for ventilation or something else? 11 pipes increase the mystery level

The suicide that took place in Delhi’s Burari has shocked the entire country. While the mass suicide has sent many people in a tizzy, some chilling details have emerged which hint towards some occult practices. The suicide has now become a talking point as police are surprised to see eleven pipes protruding from a wall on the backside of the Bhatia residence.

The police have struck upon notes that suggest the Bhatia family might have been trying to replicate the “badh tapasya”. Police said the two registers found at a temple inside the house had notes mentioning ‘salvation’, ‘badh tapasya’ and ‘shunya’. Police also found some notes which had details of a “Badh puja” ritual, which means “everybody should hang like the branches of a banyan tree”.

The tantrik side of the suicide

While rumours about the family members being followers of occult circulated after the “salvation” note surfaced, the police were baffled by the presence of 11 pipes jutting outside a wall of their house. Police found notes which said no one could use the phone, so six phones were left together on silent mode. According to the police, the instructions also included choosing a Thursday or Sunday for the death ritual.

The handwritten notes, found in two registers, say that “There is a talk about ‘badh tapasya’, which indicates that one has to get into a formation like a banyan tree whose branches are hanging. The notes state that by doing this, God would be happy,” the officer said. The notes also stated that the ritual should be performed either on a Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.

“It states that on the day of performing the ritual, one won’t cook food at home and the phones will be kept on silent mode for six hours. The notes also instructed that one person has to stand guard to ensure that others have hanged themselves,” another official privy to the probe told PTI.

The diaries had instructions on how an elderly person, who has problems in climbing a stool, can perform the rituals. It’s being investigated who had penned these notes, which point at bizarre tantric and occult practices. It is also being probed whether the family believed in any cult or ‘godman’.

The mystery of pipes

The mystery of 11 pipes jutting out from a wall of the house led to many rumours being circulated in the area, even as the police dismissed any link between the pipes and the deaths. Locals claimed that the 11 pipes were an outlet for “the souls of the deceased”. However, a neighbour said the family, which was into plywood business, had installed the pipes so that toxic fumes from the chemicals applied on plywood could be released through those.