Burari Mass Deaths: Woman ‘tantrik’ Geeta Maa questioned by Delhi police

A tantrik (occultist) was questioned by Delhi police in relation to sensational deaths of 11 members in Burari area. The name of the woman is ‘Geeta Maa’ and she is said to be the daughter of the contractor who has built the home of Lalit Chundawat, who had planned the mass murder of the family.

Investigating the theory that the family had planned and executed the ritualistic mass hanging, the police have also started a “psychological autopsy” of the family members.

Ten of the 11 members of the family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling on Sunday, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house.

Her daughter Pratibha, 57, and her two sons Lalit and Bhavnesh, 50, were among the dead. Bhavnesh’s wife Savita, 48, and their three children – Maneka, 23, Neetu, 25, and Dhirendra, 15, were also found dead.

The others who were found hanging were Lalit’s wife Tina, 42, their 15-year-old son Dushyant and Pratibha’s daughter Priyanka, who was engaged last month and was supposed to get married by year-end.

On Wednesday, NDTV reported how the police had recovered CCTV footage from the area that showed some members bringing stools and wires that were used for their hanging. They had also found 11 diaries which had “psychological musings” and things about attaining “road to God”.

(With inputs from PTI)