Burari deaths: Cops suspect Bhatia family had ‘shared psychosis’

New Delhi : The police suspect that the Bhatia family, whose 11 members were found dead on July 1 in their house at Burari in North Delhi under mysterious circumstances, might have been suffering from ‘shared psychosis.’

The police expressed the suspicion even as the victims’ neighbours said the ill-fated family members were very helpful, though they mostly kept to themselves and never talked about their family matters. A senior police official, privy to the probe, said the family displayed symptoms of shared psychosis.

“Shared psychosis means that delusional beliefs are transmitted from one person to another. In this case, it is suspected that Lalit Bhatia, 45, was the one who had the delusion of talking to his father even after his death. And his beliefs were endorsed by other family members too,” he said.

A neighbour, on the condition of anonymity, said the Bhatia family would never invite neighbours to their house.

“The family mostly kept to themselves. Although they were very friendly and cordial, they never discussed their private matters with us,” he said, adding that the neighbourhood of the ill-fated house was a close-knit unit, often sharing their worries.

Talking of the mysterious eleven pipes, jutting out of one of the side walls of the Bhatias’ house, the neighbours said they were installed three to four months ago.

“Initially, we also found it a little weird because there was no water connection there. But, we were told that they were for ventilation and release of the toxic fumes from chemicals used on plywood,” he recalled.

An elderly woman, who used to visit gurdwara with Bhatia family, said she had never been to their house.