Burari case rarest of rare: Psychiatrist

New Delhi : Eminent Delhi-based psychiatrist Dr Nimesh Desai on Friday described the mysterious hanging of eleven family members of three generations in north Delhi as the “rarest of the rare case”. He said that the case should serve as a wake-up call for timely treatment of persons with mental illness.

“The recent Burari case should be a wake-up call for the police, judiciary, media and society to be alert to mental illness and to ensure that persons with mental illness are not left untreated. It is clear that the head of the family Lalit Bhatia had a mental illness which he passed on to others. And it is easy to do so in cases where families have good emotional bond and social isolation to some extent.”

Dr Desai said that from the available records, it may be possible to piece together the psychological autopsy of all family members on the basis of their social interactions in recent years. This may aid police investigation.

Invited to interpret the case by the Indian Women’s Press Corps in New Delhi on Friday, Dr Desai, who is Director of the Institute for Behavioural Health and Allied Sciences (IBHAS), said that it seems that the head of the family, Lalit, was suffering from shared psychotic disorder which got passed on in the fertile soil of a common spiritual social belief system. “This is akin to folie a deux (madness of two people). This is a rare psychiatric disorder in which delusional beliefs are transmitted from one individual to another.”

Dr Desai said that in his 39 years of clinical practice in India, US and UK, he has not come a Burari-like case with 11 cases of hanging at one go. He warned that such incidents are not unlikely to recur especially if the new law, the Mental Health Care Act of 2017, is not implemented properly.

Talking about the new Mental health care Act, Dr Desai pointed out the tendency in India to copy-paste the Western model in health care. “The new Mental Healthcare Act has a provision where individuals have a right to give ‘advanced directive’ spelling out their treatment preferences. Now, this means that a person who is suffering from a psychiatric disorder may say that they do not wish to be treated. There are many psychiatric disorders where patients don’t accept that they need treatment. In such cases, we will not be able to help them anymore.”

The IBHAS Director said that the Burari case represents this dilemma. “In this case, one of the family members was suffering from a psychiatric disorder but never received any treatment due to several factors including stigma, lack of awareness- the new mental healthcare law would make it even tougher for them to be treated. The new Act is heavily influenced by the western model of mental healthcare as has a rights based framework and gives the individual total autonomy over themselves. This means that I may be suffering but refuse to get treated because the law allows me to do so. In such cases, even if the family or doctor want the Person with Mental Illness treated, they would be required as per the new legislation to seek permission from a Mental Health Review Board.

Explaining other features of the legislation, he said that access to mental health care is a right as per the Act which was notified last month. Dr Desai who is also the CEO of the Delhi State Mental Health Authority explained that the Act clearly says that if a person does not get treatment in a government facility, he can seek treatment in a private facility and seek reimbursement from the government.

The Act also says that there should be an insurance scheme for mental health on par with physical illness.

Replying to another question, Dr Desai said that the psychiatrist population ratio in Delhi is satisfactory but the same does not hold good for the rest of the country.

Police grill mason, his tantric daughter

New Delhi: Seeking to unravel the mystery behind the deaths of 11 members of the Burari family, the Delhi Police has questioned their employees, including a contractor who had installed 11 pipes at the house and his daughter, a senior officer said. The police questioned Geeta, the eldest daughter of Kunwar Pal, who according to reports was the “self-styled god-woman” Lalit, one of the dead family members, had met.