Bullet train like a “magic train’ which may not materialise: Rahul Gandhi

Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre today, claiming that the much talked about bullet train project was like a “magic train” which may not materialise. Targeting the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre, Gandhi also said that despite an issue like Doklam on the border, the prime minister was seen sitting on a swing with the Chinese president.

“Modi’s bullet train is like a magic train which may not materialise in reality,” the Congress chief said speaking to party activists at Fursatganj here. Continuing his attack, Gandhi, who represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha, also claimed that the Centre’s demonetisation decision had done nothing but derail business activity at all levels.

Attacking the government on the foreign policy front, Gandhi said despite a contentious and sensitive issue like Doklam on the border, Prime Minister Modi sat on a swing with the Chinese president. Gandhi also visited Pure Dhingai village to condole the death of a farmer who allegedly died some time back while waiting for the sale of his crop at a government centre.

Today was his first day of a two-day visit to Amethi. Meanwhile, a party activist said very soon around 250 youth, active on social media, may be selected and trained by the Jawahar Lal Nehru Leadership Institute in the field of media.