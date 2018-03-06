Budget Session: Rajya Sabha witnesses disruptions over PNB fraud

New Delhi: Opposition parties stalled proceedings in the Rajya Sabha for the second day today, forcing two adjournments in the morning session over the PNBbanking fraud, special package for Andhra Pradesh and constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board. As soon as the listed papers were laid on the table during the Zero Hour, TMC members, legislators from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh rushed into the well of the House shouting slogans. Amid sloganeering during the Zero Hour,

Rajya SabhaChairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 11.30 am. When the members reassembled after the adjournment, members from TDP, AIADMK and TMC again trooped in the Well.Some of them were carrying placards. Reacting to the disruption, Naidu said, “I am not happy.I do not approve this sort of tactics”. “This is proving the public impression…Parliament is not conducting itself in a dignified manner,” he quipped before adjourning the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, while TMC members raised slogans demanding that the alleged mastermind of the banking fraud Nirav Modi be brought back to the country, the AIADMK and DMK carried placards demanding constitution of the Cauvery WaterManagement Board for a division of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The TDP and a Congress member demanded implementation of a special package for Andhra Pradesh to make up for the loss after a separate Telangana was carved out. Naidu asked members not to shout slogans and display banners. “This is not the way.

This is Parliament. This is not a bazaar,” he said, remarks which went unheeded. He asked members to stop displaying placards. “You are insulting yourself. You are making Parliament a laughing stock in front of the people of the country,” he said. Naidu said he cannot allow this to go on and adjourned proceedings till 11.30 hours. But before doing so, he asked leaders of political parties to meet him in his chamber to help resolve the impasse. The House was adjourned till 2 pm barely within in minutes of re-assembling at 11.30 am.