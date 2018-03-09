Budget Session: Rajya Sabha stalled again; proceedings adjourned till 2.30 pm

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again today with opposition members storming the Well over various issues including India’s biggest bank scam and special package for Andhra Pradesh.

No sooner had listed papers been laid on the table of the House, opposition members trooped into the Well shouting slogans. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not wait long and adjourned the proceedings till 1430 hours.

“One week has gone waste. This is no good. This is sad,” he said before adjourning the proceedings.

While Congress members led the charge against the Rs 12,700 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank, members of Tamil Nadu parties – AIADMK and DMK – were demanding constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for distribution of Cauvery river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

TDP MPs and Congress member KVP Ramachandra Rao held posters demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh to make up for the deficit arising from carving out of Telengana.