Budget Session : PNB fraud to dominate proceedings in Parliament

New Delhi: As the second part of the Budget session resumes on Monday, the Opposition parties are likely to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on recently unearthed banking scams.

The Parliament could see disruptions on diamond businessman Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and other banks of Rs. 22,000 crore. Both houses of Parliament will meet after a month-long break in the Budget Session.

Meanwhile, Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the triple talaq bill will be high on the government’s agenda. On March 1, the Prime Minister Modi-led Union cabinet approved the proposal to introduce the offenders bill 2018 in the Parliament. The bill has been brought to confiscate the assets of a fugitive, including Benami assets.

Parliament will also take up a discussion on the Union budget, which was tabled in the first half of the session, and pass it. The government has listed a few bills for consideration and passage in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, it intends to bring The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017, on March 5, and The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, on March 6. In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, for the first day of the session.