Budget Session: Adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over PNB fraud case, SSC exams scam

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP JP Yadav on Monday give an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Meanwhile, Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik (JAP) Chief Pappu Yadav also gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams scam. The second half of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with the government seeking to push its legislative agenda, including the bill for confiscation of properties of fugitives, and the Opposition likely to target it on a range of issues including the multi-crore bank frauds.

The session begins two days after the election results in the northeast were announced that saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphing in Tripura and improving its performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The BJP is expected to be in high spirits to take on a combative Opposition that has been seeking to pin down the government over the PNB scam.

The government and the Congress are also likely to cross swords over the arrest of Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti by the CBI in the INX Media alleged bribery case.(ANI)