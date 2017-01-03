Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / India / Budget session of Parliament likely to start from 31 January

Budget session of Parliament likely to start from 31 January

— By IANS | Jan 03, 2017 01:57 pm
FOLLOW US:

YEAR 2016 IN PICTURES ...New Delhi: Indian Air Force's planes flying past over Parliament House during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Saturday, Jan 01, 2016. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma (PTI12_27_2016_000048B)YEAR 2016 IN PICTURES ...New Delhi: Indian Air Force's planes flying past over Parliament House during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Saturday, Jan 01, 2016. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma (PTI12_27_2016_000048B)

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday recommended starting the budget session of Parliament from January 31, official sources said here.

Also Read : Jaitley to hold pre-budget consultations on January 4

The CCPA met Tuesday morning and decided that the first half of the budget session should be held from January 31 to February 9.


The recommendation will now be sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his consent.

The sources said the general budget is likely to be presented on February 1.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK