Budget session of Parliament likely to start from 31 January

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday recommended starting the budget session of Parliament from January 31, official sources said here.

The CCPA met Tuesday morning and decided that the first half of the budget session should be held from January 31 to February 9.

The recommendation will now be sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his consent.

The sources said the general budget is likely to be presented on February 1.