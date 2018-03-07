BTET 2017: Bihar Test revised results out on bsebonline.net; here’s how to check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued revised result of TET 2017. Candidates can check their results by visiting BSEB’s official website bsebonline.net. Around 2.43 lakh applicants had applied for the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET 2017).

The results were released earlier in 2017 and had witnessed dismal performance from the candidates, with only 18% of those who appeared qualifying in the exam.

BTET 2017 Result: How to check revised results

Step 1: Go to official BSEB website: Bsebonline.net

Step: Click on the BTET 2017 Result link: “CLICK HERE TO VIEW REVISED RESULT OF BETET-2017”

Step Three: Login using your application number and date of birth on next page.

Step Four: Submit the details you have entered

Step Five: View and download your result.