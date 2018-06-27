BSES monsoon advisory to Delhi customers on safety precautions

New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon, Delhi electricity distribution company (discom) BSES on Wednesday issued an advisory to public on simple safety precautions, while saying it is fully prepared for the rainy season with extensive pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance of equipment having been done. “We request people to stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers and streetlights,” BSES said in a statement.

It also advised customers to caution children from playing near electricity installations, even if they are barricaded, in order to avoid electricity-related mishaps that usually increase during the rainy season. “Advise children not to play in parks that are water-logged,” it said.

The discom said customers should get the entire wiring in their premises thoroughly checked by a licensed electrical contractor. “Put off the main switch in case there is water logging or leakage observed in the meter cabin. Put on the main switch only on ensuring that all faults have been rectified properly,” it said.

“Install an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) to help avoid shocks and mishaps and also keep a tester at home to check if there is an electricity leakage,” it added. The discom said it is undertaking works to minimise the accumulation of moisture in grids and panels.

These include raising the foundation height of transformers in low-lying areas to safe levels, cleaning rooftops and trenches to avoid water-logging and proper fencing of all plinth and pole mounted transformers.

Emphasising that power theft by hooking on to an electricity system poses a serious safety hazard, BSES also urged customers to report incidents of power theft and convince people not to illegally draw electricity by hooking on to mainlines or electrical roadside equipment.

The discom urged customers to alert BSES in case somebody comes across any fallen cable, pole, exposed wiring or digging work on roadsides.

“Another reason for outages is unplanned digging for road repair or to lay cables/pipelines. This not only causes outages but can also be a serious safety threat – especially during the rainy season – for the area residents/passersby,” the statement said.

Apart from the 24×7 call centre, consumers can reach BSES through its emergency numbers at 1800-10-39707 for BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and at 41999808 for BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) or through its mobile app.

“Please inform 19123/399 99 707 (for south and west Delhi) and 19122/399 99 808 (east and central Delhi) areas,” the statement added.