BSEB Result 2018: Day before result, 10,000 Class 10th answer sheets stolen

With just a day remaining for the results, Bihar Board has found itself into a controversy as over 10,000 answer sheets of the Class 10 students have reportedly been stolen. The incident has been reported from SS Balika Inter School Principle Pramod Kumar Srivastava. According to reports, the incident happened after the board officials asked for few copies of a different subject for verification. And it was then realised that nearly 213 bags of answer sheets of Class 10 were missing.

To note, all the copies were checked and kept in the strong room by April 5 and the room had been sealed. On June 15, Bihar Board officials asked for 2 copies of each subject from the school and it is then that the incident came to light.

The Bihar Board Class 10 results are to be declared on tomorrow i.e June 20. The BSEB results will be declared on Board’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Class 10 examination 2018 commenced from February 21 and ended on February 28.