BSEB Class 10 Results 2018: Bihar board likely to declare Class 10 result on June 20, check results at biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will likely declare Class 10 results on June 20. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the board’s official website biharboard.ac.in.

But, the BSEB has not officially announced any date of the results, students are advised to keep checking the official websites for more information. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the examination. Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 21 to February 29 across 1,426 centers this year.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018:

Step 1. Visit the official website biharboard.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link- BSEB Class 10th Result 2018.

Step 3. Enter all the relevant details and submit.

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future use.