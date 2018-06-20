BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018: Bihar board to declare Class 10 results on June 26, check results at biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the Class 10 Matric examination results and will likely announce the results on June 26. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the board’s official website biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The time of declaration is not known, but reports have suggested that the results will be declared at 11.30 am.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10th Matric exams 2018 from 21 to 28 February. The practical examinations were held from 22 to 24 January. Just days before the Bihar Board was due to announce the result for class 10th students, answer copies of more than 40,000 matric students were found missing from an evaluation centre in Gopalganj. The Principal of SS College had filed an FIR on June 17 about the missing answer sheets.

Steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

– Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website biharboard.ac.in

– Click on the link for ‘Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018’.

– Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10th Matric results 2018 will appear

– Click on ‘save’ to download the result. Students can take a print out for further reference

– Students also can check the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018 via SMS. Students are required to send a text message (SMS) in the format — BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result delivered on the phone via a text message.