Brother-sister duo drown in Chenab river while taking selfie

Jammu: A brother-sister duo drowned in Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor town while clicking a selfie, police said today.

Sanjay (25) and his sister Sanjana (18), hailing from Ban Ganga village of Reasi district, were taking a selfie on the banks of Chenab river at Jia Pota in Akhnoor when they lost balance and fell in the water last evening, a police official said.

He said local divers swung into action and were also joined by a police party but the siblings, who had come for a picnic with their family, could not be saved. Sanjana’s body was fished out of the river late last evening, while efforts are on to find Sanjay’s body, the police official said.