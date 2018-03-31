BR Ambedkar row: Akhilesh Yadav launches attack on UP Govt

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government while saying that they don’t do any work other than confusing the masses. Akhilesh’s statement comes a day after, the Uttar Pradesh Government, on the recommendation of governor Ram Naik passed an order to officially introduce ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state.

“They don’t have any other work but to confuse the masses. It is also not necessary that we should follow what the government says. Whatever the governor says is always not a good suggestion,” Yadav said at a press conference.

The SP chief further took on Chief Minister Adityanath saying that his government just wants to defame the opposition.

“The BJP government just wants to defame the opposition. It is our government that has inaugurated many elevated roads including the recent one. The present government can only intimidate and harass us through investigative agencies”.