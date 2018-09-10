BPSC releases results of 63rd Combined Competitive Exam, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of the 63rd common combined competitive preliminary examination. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on BPSC’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to Bihar Public Service Commission, 4257 candidates have cleared the examination successfully. The BPSC preliminary examination was held on July 1 at various centres across the state between 12 pm to 2 pm.

The examination was conducted across 271 centres and 19 districts of the state. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary examination 2018 for a total 1,395 posts in the Bihar State Government Department.

Steps to check BPSC preliminary 2018 results:

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Final Results: For 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination”

Step 3: A pdf with the roll number of the successful candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.