BPSC releases admit cards for Assistant Engineer Competitive exam, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC is scheduled to organise the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September. The examination is being held to fill 1400 assistant engineer posts including 1284 (assistant engineer civil), 110 assistant engineer mechanical and 6 posts of assistant engineer (civil) with animal and fisheries resources.

Steps to download BPSC Assistant Engineer prelims admit card 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on Admit Cards: For Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical (Preliminary) Competitive Examination to be held on 15th-16h September 2018. (Advt. No. 02~04/2017)

Step 3: Enter your Roll/Registration No. and click on Submit

Step 4: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference