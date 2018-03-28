Free Press Journal
Bomb threat forces Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight at Kolkata airport

Bomb threat forces Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight at Kolkata airport

— By Asia News International | Mar 28, 2018 06:07 pm
New Delhi: A Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight, AI-020, returned to the Delhi airport after a bomb threat call was received by the national carrier’s call centre.

The passengers have de-boarded and a security check is underway.

Last year on November 8, a Delhi to Kolkata GoAir flight, G8 127, had made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport after a card with a bomb threat was spotted.


