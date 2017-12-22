Boiler blast at sugar mill kills 6

Patna: At least six persons were on Thursday killed and several others injured, some of them seriously, when a boiler exploded at a sugar mill in Gopalganj district of Bihar, a top police official said here.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal said that among the injured, the condition of three has deteriorated.

Two of them have been referred to Gorakhpur and one to Kushinagar in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh for treatment, he said.

“The number of persons killed in the boiler explosion at Sasa Musa sugar mill in Gopalganj has reached six”, he said.