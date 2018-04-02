Body of infant snatched away by monkey found

Bhubaneswar: A newborn, who had been snatched away by a monkey from its mother’s side on Saturday at Talabasta village of Banki in Cuttack district, was found dead today inside a well near the house, the police said.

The police and forest department officials could not trace the 16-day-old boy during their day-long searches on Saturday.

The family members of the new born first spotted the body floating in the 15-feet-deep well and retrieved it with the help of villagers, police said.

It appeared the newborn might have slipped’ from the clutches of the monkey and subsequently died after falling into the well, but the investigation is in progress and is taking all possibilities into consideration, the police said.

The baby was sleeping next to his mother in the house when the monkey allegedly carried him away. His mother said she saw the monkey fleeing with the baby and raised an alarm. The villagers subsequently reported the incident to the authorities.

Alleging negligence on the part of forest department staff for not carrying out the searches properly, the villagers, headed by the deceased’s father, meanwhile, staged a sit-in before the Damapada forest range office to seek compensation.