Body of ‘BJP worker’ found floating in pond

Kolkata: The body of a 52-year-old man, whom the BJP claimed as its worker, was found floating in a pond in Murshidabad district, triggering a fresh war of words between the saffron party and the ruling TMC.

Dhormo Hazra, missing since Sunday, was found on the surface of the water body close to his village in Taldanga area of the district on Monday. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made so far, he said.

While, the BJP accused the ruling TMC of orchestrating his killing, the charge was rubbished by the party.