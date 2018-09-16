Free Press Journal
Blue-eyed boy behind escape of Mallya, Nirav & Choksi: Rahul Gandhi

Blue-eyed boy behind escape of Mallya, Nirav & Choksi: Rahul Gandhi

— By Our Bureau | Sep 16, 2018 12:20 am
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::::::: New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference regarding Vijay Mallya's allegations, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 13, 2018. Gandhi accused Arun Jaitley of lying on meeting with Vijay Mallya. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla) (PTI9_13_2018_000072A)(PTI9_13_2018_000161B)

Rahul targets CBI Jt director AK Sharma, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer

New Delhi : Congress, for the fourth day (on Saturday) continued a high-decibel campaign on the escape of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, with its President Rahul Gandhi insisting on an investigation to identify all those helped him flee from India.

In a tweet, Rahul said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) joint director who weakened Mallya’s “lookout” notice to help him run away, also had his hand in the escape of the diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.


He targeted CBI joint director AK Sharma who lowered the agency’s “lookout” notice that would have prevented Mallya taking flight to any country. “Mr Sharma, a Gujarat cadre (IPS) officer, is the PM”s blue-eyed boy in the CBI,” Rahul tweeted. Going further on his Twitter handle,

he said: “The same officer was in-charge of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s escape plans. Ooops… Invesstigation!.”

Gandhi and his party have accused Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of “helping” Mallya to flee the country after defaulting on bank loans. Congress has demanded Jaitley’s resignation on the issue and a probe into how Mallya escaped.

The 62-year-old tycoon, who is on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. Gandhi’s tweet came days after Mallya claimed that he had met Jaitley before leaving the country in March, 2016. “I met the finance minister before I left,” the liquor baron had told reporters outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where his extradition case is being heard. Jaitley has, however, denied the charges against him.

We had no hand in escape of Modi, Choksi: CBI

New Delhi: CBI on Saturday said that its officers had no hand in the escape of diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it had received a complaint against beleaguered diamantaire Modi and his uncle Choksi from the bank almost a month after they had fled the country. “Therefore the question of any CBI officer having any hand in their fleeing the country does not arise. Prompt action was taken by CBI in the case immediately after the complaint was received from the bank,” the agency’s spokesperson said in a statement released on Saturday.

