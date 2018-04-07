Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan’s bail plea verdict to be pronounced post lunch

New Delhi: The near future of Bollywood actor, Salman Khan, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, will be decided in a few hours. According to Hastimal Saraswat, Salman’s attorney in Blackbuck poaching case, the verdict will be pronounced post the lunch.

The bail plea was heard in a Jodhpur court on Saturday regarding the actor’s conviction for 5 years in the endangered species’ poaching case. Earlier, the hearing was supposed to happen on Friday but was rescheduled to the next day due to the transfer of 88 judges by the Rajasthan High Court. The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case.

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998. The other 4 accused – actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre – were acquitted in the case.