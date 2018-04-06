Blackbuck poaching case Live Updates: Jodhpur Session Court to hear Salman Khan’s bail application at 10.30 am
In a massive setback to Salman Khan, a Jodhpur Court on Thursday sentenced Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan to five years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the actor for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur, in 1998. Today at 10.30 am the Jodhpur Session Court will hear the bail application of Salman Khan.
He was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
Hastimal Saraswat, who appeared for Salman said, “We have appealed against his conviction and have also applied for bail. We had argued that when the Gypsy in question was searched for the first time, bullets weren’t recovered and only bloodstains were found. The bullets were recovered after a few days when the vehicle was searched once again.”
But the other actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre who were accussed in the same case were acquitted. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted.
Salman Khan’s lawyer Anand Desai yesterday in a statement said, “We respect the decision of the Hon’ble Court. While we are studying the judgment, it just came as a surprise, as the entire investigation and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon’ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon’ble CJM in the Arms Act matter for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case. Also, in the present case, the Hon’ble Court has acquitted all the five co-accused, which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon’ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today. The Hon’ble Court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence/ bail at 10.30 am tomorrow.”
8.20 am: Jodhpur Sessions Court to hear bail application matter of Salman Khan in Blackbuck poaching case.
