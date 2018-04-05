Blackbuck poaching case LIVE Updates: : If guilty, Salman Khan, other actors may face upto six years in jail
It’s D-Day for Bollywood actors, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu. The Jodhpur Court is likely to deliver the verdict after 11 am on Thursday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 during the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.
The trial of the case has been in progress for the last 20 years and the judge reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28. If convicted Salman, who has been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, may face six years imprisonment. The Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on March 25 under Jodhpur District Presiding Officer Devkumar Khatri issued the date for the judgment.
The other actors involved in this case are, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu. They have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The incident took place during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan went on an alleged hunting session with his co-stars and was accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani in the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. The killings angered the Bishnoi community, who protect wildlife with a zeal, and they filed a complaint against the actors and a local involved in the shooting. He was also charged for keeping an arm with an expired license and was charged under the Arms Act. Salman Khan was later acquitted in the arms case by a trial court.
Live updates
9.39 am: “If they are found guilty then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years & minimum one year,’ says Saif Ali Khan,Neelam & Sonali Bendre’s lawyer.
Police personnel deployed outside Jodhpur court ahead of verdict in Blackbuck poaching case.
9.30 am: Police personnel deployed outside Jodhpur court ahead of verdict in Blackbuck poaching case.