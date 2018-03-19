Black ink smeared on Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s nameplate in Kolkata

Kolkata: Black ink was smeared on Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee‘s name engraved on a nameplate at Presidency University campus in Kolkata, on Monday.

The registrar of the university has seeked a detailed report in connection with the incident, while a police investigation is underway.

Throughout March, such occurrences popped up quite often around the country; which are as follows: -On March 6 right after Bharatiya Janata Party won the state assemble elections in Tripura a statue of Vladimir Lenin was razed in Agartala.

-On March 7 a statue of social reformer and rationalist leader, Ramasamy Periyar, was vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, and also a statue of social reformer BR Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city faced the same fate.

-On March 8, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed in Kerala’s Kannur town.

-On March 9 a sculpture of social reformer BR Ambedkar was damaged by miscreants in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

-On March 10, social reformer BR Ambedkar’s statue was vandalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, wherein the head of the statue was completely destroyed.