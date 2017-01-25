Black buck poaching case: Salman Khan to appear before court today

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Bollywood actor Salman Khan will appear before a Jodhpur court on Wednesday in connection with the blackbuck poaching case.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one Dushyant Singh have also been asked to appear before the court.

Last week, Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago.

The prosecution witnesses have already recorded their statements in the court.

The accused in the case, including actor Salman Khan, will record their statements in the 1998 case.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s movie, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, Salman Khan allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village.

Read More: Twitter slams Salman Khan after he walks free from Arms Act case

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman Khan and the other actors and a local named Dushyant Singh.