BJP’S second UP list on hold for third day

New Delhi : The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) did not release its second list of candidates for the first two round of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for the third day on Saturday since its central election committee (CEC) gave its nod to the names recommended by a small committee constituted by party president Amit Shah.

The leadership is caught between the old party hands protesting over seats allotted to the defectors from other parties and the allies and defectors insisting on more seats. A party source said the leadership felt this was also an opportunity to reconsider the candidates vis-a-vis the list announced by the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

In view of the party veterans’ pressure to prefer the loyalists, the CEC drastically limited the demand for seats from the defectors like former BSP leaders Swami Prasad and R K Chaudhry, who shifted to the BJP last year. The party is also not able to pacify union minister Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal faction insisting on 30 seats and Om prakash Rajbhar of Bhartiya Samajwadi Party continuing pressure to give 10 seats in his area of influence in U.P.

UP in-charge MP Om Prakash Mathur was again closeted with Anupriya and Rajbhar on Friday as both have good influence over the Other Backward Castes (OBCs). Maurya, the erstwhile trusted lieutenant of BSP supremo Mayawati, is protesting that his group was being given just six seats as against his demand for 40.

Meanwhile, similar protests against a majority of the Uttarakhand defectors from the Congress getting the BJP ticket in the first lot, BJP President Amit Shah has conveyed to Congress veteran Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who joined the party early this week, that he would not be able to offer the party ticket to his lawyer son Rohit Shekhar Sharma, but he will be accommodated suitably at a later stage.

The party sources said the decision not to accommodate Rohit for Haldwani seat was taken after protests by the state leaders that he was not only outsider but also a non-political person and not having good image while the Congress has fielded popular Indira Hridayesh, the state finance minister. The BJP may, however, persuade Tiwari (91), a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and that of Uttarakhand once, to address at least one rally in Uttarakhand to strengthen the prospects of the Congress rebels fielded by the party.