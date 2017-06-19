BJP’s presidential surprise to another London attack: Top 5 trending stories of the day

The BJP chose Dalit leader Ram Nath Kovind as NDA presidential candidate, in a surprise move. Also, a van rammed into pedestrians near a mosque in London today, killing one. Here are the trending stories of the day.

2017 Presidential Election: BJP names Bihar Guv Ram Nath Kovind as NDA candidate

Springing a surprise, the BJP on Monday named Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit and a BJP leader, as the ruling NDA’s candidate for the July 17 Presidential election. “We have decided that Ram Nath Kovind will be the NDA Presidential candidate,” Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said after a nearly two-hour meeting here of the party’s Parliamentary Board attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders.

Bihar: Class 10 Girl gang raped, thrown out of moving train

A Class X girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of six people and thrown from a moving train before it reached Bihar’s Kiul junction. The girl’s condition was said to be critical and a team of doctors was continuously monitoring her health at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The girl hails from Lakhochak village in the Lakhisarai district. She stepped out on Thursday night to answer the nature’s call and was captured by a group of six people.

Finsbury Park mosque attack: One dead, eight injured in London van incident

A van rammed into pedestrians near a mosque in London today, killing one person and injuring 8 others. The incident took place just after midnight outside the Muslim Welfare House, which houses a mosque, on the Seven Sisters Road in the northern part of the city.

CBI questions Satyendra Jain’s wife in money laundering case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s wife in connection with allegations of money laundering. A CBI official said the team sought clarifications from her. The CBI in April launched a probe against Jain.

Why don’t you go to celebrate in Pakistan: Gambhir slammed Kashmiri separatist leader

Slamming Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the congratulatory tweet on Pakistan’s maiden ICC Champions Trophy triumph over India, Gautam Gambhir has suggested that he celebrate the win in Pakistan rather than in Kashmir.