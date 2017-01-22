BJP’s book to showcase Modi in UP

New Delhi : BJP is coming out with a book as a compilation of the “independent” writers’ comments on Prime Minister Modi’s policies to showcase how he has ushered a score of changes in the country since assuming the power.

BJP president Amit Shah, who has written the book’s foreword, wants to launch the book as part of the party’s poll campaign in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to convey what changes the state should expect by electing the party to power in the elections. The book is titled “Parivartan ki aur” (towards change), that meets the BJP’s campaign for changing the government in the state.